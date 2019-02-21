COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Chesnee resident has big plans for their big payoff after winning six figures playing the South Carolina Education Lottery.
Lottery officials say in a press release that the winner, opting to stay anonymous, scratched off the $275,000 win with a ticket sold at the Hot Spot store on Hampton Street. The winner told lottery officials they plan on starting a trust fund for their kids and will also pay off credit cards.
"This year I can take my kids somewhere nice for a vacation," the winner said as part of a press release.
The Lucky Numbers ticket used is part of the Lottery's Gigantix tickets, which are over twice the size of a regular ticket according to SC Education Lottery Officials. The lottery claims this ticket offers more prizes than other $10 scratch-off tickets.
Five top prizes of $275,000 remain in the $10 Lucky Numbers game, with odds of 1 in $750,000.
The Hot Spot also claims a win, receiving a $2,750 commission for selling the winning ticket.
