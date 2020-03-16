COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning Tuesday, if lottery players need to claim a large prize, they will have to mail in a request instead of visiting the Claims Center in Columbia.
The SC Education Lottery said Monday that ss a precaution and to protect our players and employees from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, the Claims Center will be closed until further notice.
"At this time, claims for prizes over $500 and up to $100,000 may be submitted by mail or presented in-person upon reopening," the SCEL said in a news release: "The last day to redeem tickets set to expire during this time period will be extended accordingly. If you prefer to present your claim in-person, be sure to sign the back of your ticket and keep it in a safe place."
Claim forms can be downloaded from the SCEL website, www.sceducationlottery.com.
Be sure to make copies of your claim form and ticket before mailing.
