COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced Monday it had reached a new milestone after more than 200 players in the state had become millionaires by playing the lottery.
On Monday, the agency reported its 201st winner of $1 million or more.
The Lottery celebrated its first millionaire 17 years ago when an $88 million jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold in Fort Mill, and this month the 201st millionaire was made with the selling of a $2 million Mega Millions ticket in Beaufort.
Officials said the milestone is not only a win for the millionaires, but for the lottery retailers that sold the winning tickets and the State of South Carolina.
In total, lottery millionaires in South Carolina have won more than $2.6 billion in prize money and retailers earned more than $2.5 million in commissions when the tickets were claimed.
Additionally, officials said the state benefited from more than $182 million in taxes withheld from those lottery winnings.
Here is the breakdown of millionaires and how they won:
- The majority of the millionaires, 78 of the 201, scratched their way to a $1 million prize playing scratch-off games.
- 73 won playing Powerball.
- Mega Millions, Palmetto Cash 5, raffles and second-chance drawings combined to account for the rest.
- 8 of the winners won multi-million dollar jackpots.
Overall, lottery players in South Carolina have won more than $13 billion in prizes since the games began in 2002, officials said.
