(FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Education Lottery website is reporting a winning MegaMillions ticket was sold in the state.
According to their website, one MegaMillions jackpot-winning ticket was purchased in South Carolina for the drawing on Oct. 23.
The jackpot is up to an estimated $1.6 billion.
The winning numbers are: 05-28-62-65-70, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3.
We have reached out to SC Education Lottery officials for confirmation of the jackpot winner.
Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states across the U.S.
This is a developing story.
