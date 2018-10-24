Combined lottery almost 1 billion dollars

Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is worth $654 million, and Wednesday's Powerball jackpot stands at $345 million. Together, that's $999 million -- a mere seven-figure whisper away from a cool billion dollars.

(FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Education Lottery website is reporting a winning MegaMillions ticket was sold in the state. 

According to their website, one MegaMillions jackpot-winning ticket was purchased in South Carolina for the drawing on Oct. 23.

The jackpot is up to an estimated $1.6 billion. 

The winning numbers are: 05-28-62-65-70, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3.

We have reached out to SC Education Lottery officials for confirmation of the jackpot winner.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states across the U.S.

