Greenville County, SC (FOX Carolina) — Hamilton Parks has been waiting for the day his life will go back to normal, but a new normal, brought on by Covid-19 paused those plans.
“Before I got that calling saying it was cancelled, everybody seemed very confident that it was going to happen,” Middle School Assistant Director for Christ Church Episcopal School Hamilton Parks said.
Parks found out he needed a new kidney in 2017 and his name went on the donor list. In February, he found out he matched with a living donor and doctors scheduled the transplant for the following month at MUSC.
Parks made the trip to Charleston for his last appointment before surgery the same day school was cancelled due to Covid-19.
“I actually went to MUSC for my pre-op appointment that day so it was getting really close,” Parks said.
Later that day Parks found out some devastating news.
“I got a call about 4:00 in the afternoon saying that the surgery wasn’t going to happen,” Parks said.
MUSC temporarily suspended live donor kidney transplants in mid-March because the hospital did not have widespread Covid-19 testing available for living donors.
Parks is among the patients relying on daily dialysis to stay healthy until transplants completely resume.
“MUSC was pretty confident of it happening so when they called they were disappointed,” Parks said, “I was disappointed, but much more disappointed then than I am now.”
Parks kidney transplant has not been rescheduled at this point.
Find out more about the living donor program: https://muschealth.org/medical-services/transplant/living-donation
