COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The SC Election Commission said election officials are taking steps to protect the health of voters and poll managers for the June 8 primary elections:
Officials said poll managers have received special Covid-19 training on applying social distancing and maintaining sanitary conditions in the polling place.
Election officials are also working to source:
- Masks, face shields and gloves for poll managers.
- Sneeze guards for check-in stations.
- Sanitizing wipes for cleaning common surfaces.
- Hand sanitizer for voters and poll managers.
- Cotton swabs for making selections on the touchscreen.
Some polling places have been relocated or consolidated, to check with your county's election office or visit SCvotes.org for polling place details.
Inside the polling places, officials said check-in stations and voting equipment will be spaced at least six feet apart.
The SCEL said voters should prepare by:
- Making sure your address is up to date.
- Bringing your Photo ID (or voter registration card if you do not have a Photo ID).
- Checking your polling place at scVOTES.org before going to the polls.
- Wearing a protective mask if you have one.
- Bringing your own pen for signing the poll list.
- Practicing social distancing by spacing yourself at least six feet apart from others.
- Being patient. We are all in this together.
