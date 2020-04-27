COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SC Election Commission confirmed Monday the June 9 Statewide Primaries and June 23 Runoffs are set to proceed as scheduled.
The agency said it has no authority to delay the primaries or deviate from the state laws concerning elections.
Voting options will remain unchanged as well.
Below is the information from the SEC about voting options in the state: them.
Vote Absentee
- Those who qualify are urged to vote absentee as soon as possible.
- If voting absentee by mail, you should apply now.
- In-person absentee voting at county voter registration offices begins May 4.
- Qualifications include:
- Being age 65 or older
- Having a disability (includes illness and injury)
- Attending a sick or disabled person
- Click for a full list of absentee qualifications and to get your application.
Vote on Election Day
- Election officials are taking steps to protect the health of voters and poll managers:
- Poll managers will receive special Covid-19 training on applying social distancing and maintaining sanitary conditions in the polling place.
- Election officials are working to source:
- Masks, face shields and gloves for poll managers.
- Sneeze guards for check-in stations.
- Sanitizing wipes for cleaning common surfaces.
- Hand sanitizer for voters and poll managers.
- Cotton swabs for making selections on the touchscreen.
- Check-in stations and voting equipment will be spaced at least six feet apart.
- Some polling places will be relocated or consolidated due to the pandemic. Some facilities have declined to be used, and some poll managers have declined to serve. Election officials are working to find new locations and recruit new managers; however, some voters will vote at a different polling place.
- Voters should prepare by:
- Making sure you are registered to vote, and your address is up to date.
- Bringing your Photo ID (or voter registration card if you do not have a Photo ID).
- Checking your polling place at scVOTES.org before going to the polls.
- Wearing a protective mask if you have one.
- Bringing your own pen for signing the poll list.
- Practicing social distancing by spacing yourself at least six feet apart from others.
- Being patient.
MORE NEWS - DHEC: Greenville County seeing spike in new coronavirus cases after private lab submitted month's worth of test results at once
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.