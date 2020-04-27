Vote voting elections generic
Hill Street Studios via Getty Images

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SC Election Commission confirmed Monday the June 9 Statewide Primaries and June 23 Runoffs are set to proceed as scheduled. 

The agency said it has no authority to delay the primaries or deviate from the state laws concerning elections. 

Voting options will remain unchanged as well.

Below is the information from the SEC about voting options in the state: them.

Vote Absentee

  • Those who qualify are urged to vote absentee as soon as possible.

Vote on Election Day

  • Election officials are taking steps to protect the health of voters and poll managers:
    • Poll managers will receive special Covid-19 training on applying social distancing and maintaining sanitary conditions in the polling place.
    • Election officials are working to source:
      • Masks, face shields and gloves for poll managers.
      • Sneeze guards for check-in stations.
      • Sanitizing wipes for cleaning common surfaces.
      • Hand sanitizer for voters and poll managers.
      • Cotton swabs for making selections on the touchscreen.
    • Check-in stations and voting equipment will be spaced at least six feet apart.
  • Some polling places will be relocated or consolidated due to the pandemic.  Some facilities have declined to be used, and some poll managers have declined to serve. Election officials are working to find new locations and recruit new managers; however, some voters will vote at a different polling place.
  • Voters should prepare by:
    • Checking your polling place at scVOTES.org before going to the polls.
    • Wearing a protective mask if you have one.
    • Bringing your own pen for signing the poll list.
    • Practicing social distancing by spacing yourself at least six feet apart from others.
    • Being patient.

MORE NEWS - DHEC: Greenville County seeing spike in new coronavirus cases after private lab submitted month's worth of test results at once

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.