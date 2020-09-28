COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the South Carolina State Election Commission said those wanting to vote absentee via mail for the 2020 general election will need no longer need witnesses.
The SCSEC said the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that citizens sending in ballots in that manner do not need their signatures on the ballot return envelopes witnessed. This ruling reinstates the lower U.S. District Court's September 19 order suspending the witness requirement.
The SCSEC said the court case is ongoing and is subject to change.
Click here for more updates about voting in South Carolina.
