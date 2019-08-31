(FOX Carolina) It's here! Hurricane season is upon us, and with it comes hurricane preparedness.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is gearing up, collaborating with the National Hurricane Center, and other county officials ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival.
The storm, currently a Category 4, is vastly approaching a Category 5 status and has taken a dramatic turn North toward the Carolina coasts.
For those living on the coast, it's convenient to know which evacuation zone you're living in - and when it's time to leave.
To make things easier, and help prevent confusion when the time comes, the SCEMD has a 'Know Your Zone' page on its website.
An interactive map lets residents enter their location, and quickly find out where they are in the evacuation zone list and be able to evaluate their vulnerability to storm surge.
Anyone in those coastal counties who are concerned about the incoming storm can check their zone here.
