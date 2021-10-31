COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- A South Carolina town is getting hit with multiple minor earthquakes, according to South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD).
As of 11:56 a.m., SCEMD said there have been earthquakes in Jenskville, South Carolina sinc Oct. 25. A majority of them have been low magnitude which is under 2.5.
The most recent earthquake happened at 11 a.m. Monday in the same area and had a magnitude of 2.0.
The USGS has reported a 2.0 magnitude #earthquake near JenkInsville, SC occurring at 10:59 a.m. today. #sctweets https://t.co/Y9dNuRvLHS pic.twitter.com/fHrg6MBPin— SCEMD (@SCEMD) November 1, 2021
More news: Police: Death investigation underway at senior living facility in Easley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.