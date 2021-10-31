GENERIC - Earthquake 2

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- A South Carolina town is getting hit with multiple minor earthquakes, according to South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD).

As of 11:56 a.m., SCEMD said there have been earthquakes in Jenskville, South Carolina sinc Oct. 25. A majority of them have been low magnitude which is under 2.5.

The most recent earthquake happened at 11 a.m. Monday in the same area and had a magnitude of 2.0.

