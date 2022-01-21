COLUMBIA, SC, (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Emergency Management said residents should prepare for below freezing conditions this weekend.
Officials said they want to remind people to try and keep cold weather exposure to a minimum.
According to officials, Hypothermia or a low body temperature can be lethal. They added that infants or elderly residents are particularly vulnerable to low temperatures.
Officials recommend that people should stay indoors unless they must go somewhere. Those that must go out can dress in layers and cover their ears, mouth, head and hands to get warmer.
Here are some tips from South Carolina Emergency Management to remember when temperatures begin to drop.
- Watch for signs of frostbite such as the loss of feeling and a white or pale appearance in body parts such as fingers, toes, ear lobes and the tip of your nose.
- Stay dry because wet clothing loses its insulating value and transmits heat rapidly.
- If using alternative sources for electricity, heating or cooking, be aware of the risk for carbon monoxide poisoning, electric shock and fire
- Never burn charcoal briquettes or run a generator indoors. Do not leave any flames unattended
- Remember emergency supplies such as a flashlight and batteries, a battery-powered radio, non-perishable food, water, medicine, baby items, firewood and first-aid supplies.
- Wrap exposed pipes or try to insulate them from the cold. Freezing temperatures can cause water pipes to burst in homes that lack heat or proper insulation.
- Keep pet inside away from the cold. Make sure livestock animals have access to water and food. Check on the water as it could freeze over time.
- Check on elderly residents, at-risk neighbors and relatives during the storm.
- Watch out for potential ice patches on roadways and sidewalks. Stay off the roads if possible
- Listen to warnings to stay off the roads.
Those interested in more information can visit their website.
