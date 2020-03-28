(FOX Carolina) -- A member of the Cherokee Creek Fire Department is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident in the lower part of the state, according to the department.
According to fellow firefighters his condition is extremely critical.
Out of respect for the family, his identity has not been released.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
