GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame said this year’s ceremony will live streamed as a COVID-19 precaution.
There ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. on July 23 at scfootballhof.org.
The winner of the first ever 2020 Bridge Builder Excellence Award Winner will be announced that evening and the 2019 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy for SC Collegiate Player of the Year will be presented to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Will Merritt, Megan Heidlberg, and Levon Kirkland will host the event, with some special guests participating via digital messages and live appearances.
