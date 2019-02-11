GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Gamecock football legend from the Upstate has died at the age of 97.
According to The State, Lou Sossamon was the first Associated Press football All-American in University of South Carolina history.
The Gaffney native played center and linebacker from 1940 and 1942 and was named to the AP All-America team in 1942.
Sossamon went on to serve in the Navy during World War II and later played in the NFL.
Visitation will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Still Hopes Mansion Retirement Community and a memorial service will be at Limestone Presbyterian Church in Gaffney on Thursday at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.