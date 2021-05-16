COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- SC for Ed announced that a planned protest has been canceled due to messages deemed "harassing and threatening," according to a post on the group's Facebook page.
The group says on Facebook that its purpose is "educational empowerment through community and advocacy in South Carolina."
According to a post by SC for Ed, the protest was scheduled to take place various locations in Columbia on Monday including the State House, the Governor's mansion and the South Carolina Department of Education.
In the group's Facebook post, SC for Ed says that the messages they have been receiving are coming from "groups with extreme views about masking who have falsely represented our event as being primarily mask related."
The post goes on to explain that the protest was supposed to bring attention to the "mistreatment of teacher in SC public schools" and how their mistreatment has impacted students.
The group claims that some groups are using the pandemic to "undermine the goals" of people who want to help public schools.
