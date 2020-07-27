COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – A group concerned about schools reopening will host a drive-by protest in Columbia on Monday.
The group, SC for Ed, is calling the event the #Virtual Until Safe Statewide Motor March.
The group is meeting near the SC State Museum on Gervais Street and will then drive by the State House and the Governor’s Mansion.
