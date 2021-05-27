COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The SC Forestry Commission is urging citizens to stay vigilant and use caution when burning items this weekend.
Officials say that after the 16th driest April on record and during an extra dry May, people should use precaution when lighting fires.
According to officials, most wildfires can be prevented by using the proper precautions. Those precautions include; creating an adequate firebreak around the area to be burned, having enough people around and water/equipment on hand to keep the fire under control at all times, according to officials.
Darryl Jones, SCFC Fire Chief, said in a press release, “even though we’re not experiencing extremely low relative humidities or high winds, the high temperatures and dry conditions in our state do spark concern over the potential for increased wildfire ignitions. And with this being a long holiday weekend, with many people off work and doing things outside – including things like cookouts and debris burning – the potential for some of those fires to escape is higher than usual at this time.”
Officials say that 98% of wildland fires are caused by human activity and escaped burning debris is responsible for around 50% of them.
“Just because we’re coming out of what is normally our busiest firefighting season is no reason for people to be any less cautious with fire,” said Jones. “As always, we want people who plan to burn to be prepared, respect the weather and never leave a fire unattended for any reason or for any amount of time.”
State law says that citizens outside of unincorporated areas must notify the Forestry Commission before burning outdoors. toll-free numbers for individuals to notify the Forestry Commission can be found here http://www.state.sc.us/forest/fyard.htm.
