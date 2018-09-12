Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a State Forester’s Burning Ban for all counties Wednesday as Hurricane Florence approaches the South Carolina coast.
The ban, which went into effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday, prohibits all outdoor burning, including yard debris burning, campfires and burning for forestry, wildlife or agricultural purposes in unincorporated areas.
The burning ban aims to reduce wildfires in the state and ease the strain on firefighters as many of the state’s first responders are focused on the coast.
Click here to read the fill news release.
