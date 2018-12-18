GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney fire chief said firefighters responded to a plane crash Tuesday afternoon.
A South Carolina Forestry Commission plane went down near Littlejohn and Fowler roads, the chief said.
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 3:30 p.m.
A spokesman for the Forestry Commission said the landed in a field.
The pilot was not hurt and the plane was not badly damaged.
