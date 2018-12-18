GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission said a pilot was unhurt when one of the agency's plane made an emergency landing Tuesday.
The plane ran out of fuel and landed in a field near Littlejohn and Fowler roads, a spokesman said.
The pilot was not hurt and the plane was not badly damaged.
Firefighters said they were initially called in reference to a crash around 3:30 p.m. but arrived to find the plane had landed.
