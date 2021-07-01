GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina residents will start to see slightly higher prices at the gas pump, according to officials.
The state gas tax is going up two cents, which brings the total tax up to 26 cents per gallon. This is the fifth increase South Carolina has had since 2017 and another two cent increase is scheduled for next year.
All the revenue from the tax funds projects is on the South Carolina Department of Transportation's 10 year plan. The department said it's been able to double the amount of resurfacing projects in the last five years with these funds.
South Carolina's gas tax is still no where near some like New York state. New York state's sits at about 43 cents per gallon.
