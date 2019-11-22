FLORENCE, SC (FOX Carolina) Bonnie Plants has selected a winner for South Carolina in it’s nationwide contest for third graders battling to grow the biggest cabbage.
This year’s honor goes to Mia Taylor of Florence.
Her prize-winning cabbage was deemed the winner by the SC Agricultural Department.
Mia will receive a $1,000 saving bond towards education from Bonnie Plants for her win.
Bonnie said more than 1 million third graders in the 48 states participated in the contest this year with hopes to win “best in state” and receive a $1,000 scholarship.
