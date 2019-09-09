SC GOP cancels 2020 Republican Presidential Preference Primary

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Some voters in South Carolina will have to wait for the general election to cast their votes if they want to vote for a Republican presidential candidate.
“It’s not anything that’s unusual," Nate Leupp said.
Leupp is the chairman of the Greenville County Republican Party and says the South Carolina GOP voted not to hold a Presidential Preference Primary in 2020.
“We’re following precedent and forgoing the primary and all the taxpayer expense," he said.
Leupp says polls show South Carolina is overwhelmingly President Donald Trump country.
“So, there’s no question that President Trump would have been automatically the nominee if we held a primary," he said.
The cancellation means contenders running against Trump like former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford won't have a shot at voters in South Carolinia during a primary.
“The idea of a couple of folks in smoke-filled rooms deciding for all Republicans in the state that they don’t get to have a debate, that they don’t get to have a discussion on where their party goes from here- I think it’s a mistake," Sanford said.“I think there are real great church-going folks in the Upstate of South Carolina who have a difficult time with some of the president’s tone, some of his conduct toward others, and that too ought to be debated.”
Sanford, a two-term governor says he can put together a vibrant campaign structure in the state for a primary.
“I’m going to focus on making changes and elevating the debate where I can," he said.
Sanford could possibly appeal the South Carolina's GOP's decision, one that could be taken up by the Republican National Convention.
The Democratic Presidential Primary in South Carolina will be held in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.