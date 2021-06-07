South Carolina GOP Trump

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster waves to his wife, Peggy, as he speaks during the Richland County GOP convention on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

 Meg Kinnard

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Governor McMaster announced on Monday that the state is no longer under the state of emergency put into place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is all of the information we have at this time. We will continue to update this story as more details are released. 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.