COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Governor's Office announced Tuesday that Gov. Henry McMaster tested positive for COVID-19 during routine testing due to coming into close contact with the COVID-19 virus.
McMaster's office said the governor was notified late Monday evening that he has tested positive for the virus. First Lady Peggy McMaster remains asymptomatic after her diagnosis, but the governor has been experiencing mild symptoms with a cough and slight fatigue.
"Both remain in good spirits and Governor McMaster continues to work from the Governor’s Residence," the news release said.
The governor will be isolating for the next ten days.
“Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season,” said Gov. Henry McMaster in the news release. “This virus spreads very easily.”
Based on advice from his doctor, McMaster will receive Monoclonal Antibody treatment starting Tuesday.
PREVIOUSLY - Governor McMaster's wife tests positive for coronavirus
