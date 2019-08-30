COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - As Hurricane Dorian barrels toward Florida, South Carolina governor Henry McMaster is making sure crews who respond to the Sunshine State in the storm's wake are able to get there quickly and safely.
McMaster signed Executive Order 2019-25 on Friday, declaring an emergency exists and that federal regulations on motor carriers, commercial vehicles, and drivers responding to Florida are suspended for the next 30 days. Specifically, the order suspends federal rules that establish registration, permitting, length, width, weight, load, and hours of service requirements are affected by the order.
The order notes that relief crews from South Carolina are likely to respond to Florida to help, and that using roadways to travel is a given. However, McMaster's order also notes that Georgia has declared a state of emergency in 12 counties already, triggering certain aid relief measures set in South Carolina law, and also notes that Dorian's damage could impact South Carolina with economic and agricultural loss.
Read the full order below:
