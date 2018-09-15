COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster says beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, evacuation orders for Horry and Georgetown counties will be lifted.

Earlier on Saturday, McMaster lifted orders for all other previously evacuated areas.

Once evacuation orders are lifted, local officials will have restored authority over school schedules, and all state government offices will be open for normal business hours on Monday in those areas.

Residents who are returning are asked to be patient and expect lengthy travel times, blocked roadways, or detours back to evacuated areas. Drivers are asked not to drive around barricades or use emergency lanes needed for first responders.

Motorists should also be cautious of fallen trees, downed power lines, and standing water in and around roadways.

SCDOT releases statewide summary report in response to Florence The SCDOT released a statewide summary report regarding the state's response to Hurricane Florence and it's impact on the state.