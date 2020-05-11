COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gov. Henry McMaster said last week he expected to have an announcement to make about businesses such as salons and gyms in the state on Monday.
His office has since announced a news conference at 4:30 p.m. set for Monday afternoon.
FOX Carolina will have a crew in Columbia for the conference and will stream it online and on The Four O' Clock News.
The governor's office has not yet confirmed any specific topics for the afternoon news conference.
On Monday, McMaster also allowed restaurants to reopen their dining rooms as long as they followed these guidelines: Restaurants reopening with new recommendations in SC
