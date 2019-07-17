TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will be in the Upstate Wednesday afternoon to participate in an education roundtable.
According to a press release from his office, Gov. McMaster will be in Taylors for a 1:30 p.m. Education Freedom Roundtable.
The governor will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos and South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.
