COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina is preparing themselves as Category 4 Hurricane Dorian heads toward the Southeast coast.
On Saturday, August 31, Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order - declaring a state of emergency.
Hurricane Dorian is quickly gaining speed, and is estimated to reach Category 5 status as it speeds toward not only Florida, but Georgia and both Carolinas.
Given the strength and unpredictability of the storm, we must prepare for every possible scenario. State assets are being mobilized now and Team South Carolina is working around the clock to be ready, if necessary. (1/2)— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) August 31, 2019
The declaration was made as a precaution, in the circumstance South Carolina is severely impacted by the storm.
“Given the strength and unpredictability of the storm, we must prepare for every possible scenario,” said Gov. McMaster. “State assets are being mobilized now and Team South Carolina is working around the clock to be ready, if necessary. We encourage all South Carolinians who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian to be vigilant and prepare now – there is no reason for delay.”
All information and updates on the state's hurricane preparedness can be found at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's website.
