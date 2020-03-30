SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that all public access to beaches, boat ramps, lake and river landings are to be closed until further notice, according to his office.
“As a result of behavior observed this past weekend by the Department of Natural Resources and SLED, it has become necessary to close public access to our state’s beaches, and to close boat ramps and landings on our state’s lakes, rivers and waterways,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This is unfortunate for those who chose to responsibly follow the instructions of our public health officials, but it is a necessary action to prevent the spread of this dangerous virus.”
According to the executive order, S.C. Department of Natural Resources, in consultation with S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Attorney General’s office is authorized and instructed to provide any necessary guidance.
“This Section does not apply to individuals possessing a current, valid commercial fishing license or permit to the extent such individuals may seek to utilize or rely upon public piers, docks, wharfs, boat ramps, or boat landings in connection with commercial fishing activities,” the governor’s order reads.
