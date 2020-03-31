COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday ordered all non-essential businesses in the state to close down as the fight against the coronavirus continues.
McMaster announced the new executive order during a news conference updating South Carolinians on the efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus infections in the state.
"We must do everything we can, using the facts and the science... but at the same time not going too far and destroying businesses and jobs," McMaster said.
Businesses ordered to close include:
- Entertainment venues
- night clubs
- bowling alleys
- arcades
- concert venues
- theaters
- auditoriums
- performing arts centers
- tourist attractions
- race tracks
- indoor childrens; play areas
- bingo halls
- Rotary clubs, VFWs
- Adult entertainment venues
- Athletic facilities and venues including gyms and public pools
- Sports requiring interaction closer than 6 feet
- Sports activities requiring shared equipment
- Public playground equipment
- Barber shops
- Threading
- Hair salons
- Nail salons
- Spas
- Waxing salons
- Body art and tattoo services
- Massage therapy and massage services
- Tanning salons
The executive order goes into effect Wednesday afternoon and will be in effect for 15 days.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, major retailers, and other businesses that the state deemed essential will remain open. Restaurants will also be permitted to continue serving takeout and deliver orders as well.
The announcement came as DHEC announced 158 new coronavirus cases in the state and four new deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 22.
Statewide, there were 1,083 confirmed cases of the virus in 42 counties.
"In some way or another the spread of COVID19 is going to affect every one of us. We are all in this together, and with your help, our hope is to minimize the risk for everyone. Our focus now is on protecting those at highest risk for exposure or complications from infection," said Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC state epidemiologist
Charleston saw saw the largest increase in cases Tuesday, with 19 new cases. Greenville County was in second place with 18.
