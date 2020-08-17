COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that the flags atop the State Capitol Building be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday in honor of Floyd Breeland.
The half-staff observance will be in recognition of Breeland's "extraordinary legacy and lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina both as an educator and as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives," according to the governor's memo.
Breeland died on August 11 at age 87. He served 33 years as an educator before he was elected to the SC House, where he served the state for 15 years.
MORE NEWS - Sheriff: 12-year-old boy accused of using AK-47 in drive-by shooting; charged with attempted murder along with 3 other teens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.