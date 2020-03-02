COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's governor is holding a meeting of a public health committee to discuss the spread of the new virus.
Monday will mark the second meeting of the state's Public Health Emergency Plan Committee and Gov. Henry McMaster is holding it at the state's emergency command center south of Columbia.
The public health committee includes all the state's emergency agencies, a private doctor who is an expert in infectious diseases, a hospital official, a coroner and several others.
Officials stressed no cases of the new virus have been diagnosed in South Carolina, but say it is important to be prepared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.