GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Symone Stamps enjoys spending quality time with her family in Greenville.
“Out here with my little boy and his cousins,” Stamps said.
Carter, her six-year-old son, will soon be a first-grader at Bethel Elementary School. Stamps is aware of COVID-19 but she wants him safe in a classroom.
“I do worry about going back to school - him having the ability to keep the mask on all day,” she said.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced he wants schools to re-open with a five-day-a-week in-person instruction as a mandatory option for parents.
“I think that’s a great option for parents to have the choice,” McMaster said.
Greenville County School District administrators are concerned with the governor’s announcement. They say it disregards health and safety recommendations from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“We cannot throw caution to the wind,” Tim Waller, with Greenville County School District, said. “If the COVID-19 spread rate is high in all three categories laid out by DHEC it may not be safe to send our children and teachers to school five days a week."
The Greenville County School District will offer the full-time Virtual Program and in-person school, but administrators say they will follow a color-coded system, which will determine when students can go to school based on COVID-19 numbers.
“We will follow the guidance of the State Department of Education,” Waller said.
McMaster also wants districts to start school the Labor Day holiday. For Stamps, she appreciates the option to choose what’s best for Carter.
