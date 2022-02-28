Governor's Mansion

The SC Governor's Mansion lit up with blue and yellow (Governor Henry McMaster, February 28, 2022)

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster showed his support for the people of Ukraine on Tuesday night. 

McMaster shared a picture on Twitter showing the Governor's Mansion lit up in blue and yellow in honor of the Ukrainian People.

Earlier this week, McMaster called for countries to respond to Russia's invasion into the country.  

