COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster showed his support for the people of Ukraine on Tuesday night.
McMaster shared a picture on Twitter showing the Governor's Mansion lit up in blue and yellow in honor of the Ukrainian People.
Tonight we are lighting the Governor’s Mansion blue and yellow in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/8EnPGEnPYz— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 1, 2022
Earlier this week, McMaster called for countries to respond to Russia's invasion into the country.
Please join Peggy and me in praying for the people of Ukraine during this dark hour. Russia’s invasion of their sovereign nation must be met with a unified response from our nation and allies.— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) February 24, 2022
