COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan told South Carolina lawmakers that instead of testifying on behalf of the Hands-Free Bill, he could have been at a funeral.
"She was able to turn around just before the vehicle struck her. Had she not been able to turn around and was struck from behind--we might not be here today," said Boan when speaking to a senate transportation subcommittee.
Last week, a driver--who the sheriff says admitted to looking down at his phone--struck one of his deputies on crossing guard duty at an elementary school.
"She could have been sitting on a unicorn juggling panda bears--but if somebody's not looking at her, they're not going to see that," Boan emphasized.
Thankfully, that deputy is OK, but many victims of distracted driving don't make it.
"So far, the states that have enacted this have seen about a seventeen percent decline in fatalities," said District 86 Representative Bill Taylor (R).
Taylor has been the primary sponsor of several iterations of the Hands-Free Bill that have gone forward in the Statehouse.
"It doesn't matter which bill--whether the house or the senate version of the bill--the hands-free bill--moves forward more quickly. We just want one of them to get across the finish line," Taylor explained.
According to South Carolina Public Safety, there are about 1000 road deaths in the state per year.
"Extrapolating that--that would mean about 170 South Carolinians would still be alive this year if that bill had passed," Taylor said.
It's already illegal to text and drive in SC. Officers/deputies can give you a ticket if you admit to it after being pulled over or getting into an accident.
This bill would make any use of a wireless device, like a phone, illegal and add a 25 dollar citation--as well as increasing penalties for repeat offenders.
Taylor says he's encouraged by testimony from those like Boan, but there's still a ways to go.
"You don't have a right...you don't have a right kill other people," Taylor said.
