COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials are encouraging all eligible South Carolinians to get their flu shot, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Flu shots are recommended for ages six and up.
The latest weekly flu report for the week of Dec. 5-11 showed 775 lab-confirmed cases, which meant “widespread flu activity” across the state, according to the department.
The state didn’t experience widespread activity last flu season and during the same week last year, South Carolina saw just 50 cases. The year before that, the state reported 309 cases.
“While last year may have been an anomaly due to COVID-19, this year’s numbers are still significantly higher than numbers we saw pre-pandemic,” said Dr. Jane Kelly, DHEC’s assistant state epidemiologist. “We know there have been talks of a ‘twindemic’ with COVID and the flu. And that’s the last thing we want to see in South Carolina and throughout the rest of nation. So, we strongly encourage all eligible people to get their flu shots, as well as their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.”
The average flu season runs from September to May and peaks from December through February.
If you haven’t had the flu shot or the COVID019 vaccine, it’s safe to get both at the same time, according to the department.
“Both the COVID-19 vaccine, and the flu shot, are the most effective ways to prevent severe cases of both viruses,” Kelly added. “We need everyone on board for these life-saving immunizations if we’re going to get through this pandemic and flu season with as few severe cases and deaths as possible.”
For more information on the flu, you can visit the CDC’s information page and the department’s COVID-19 activity page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.