COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Although there have been no confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus in South Carolina, health officials say they want to be ready in case that changes.
Today at 3:30 p.m. officials from the Department of Health and Environmental Control will brief legislatures in the state capitol building in Columbia on the steps they've taken to prepare for the novel virus.
The World Health Organization says it has infected more than 4,500 people around the globe.
So far DHEC officials have been tracking the spread of the virus and teaching doctors how to diagnose and treat it.
The Centers for Disease Control has recorded five confirmed cases of the virus in the United States in Washington, California, Arizona and Illinois. The CDC says there are also 73 pending cases in 26 states.
Symptoms of the coronavirus can include runny nose, sore throat, coughing and fever, according to the CDC.
