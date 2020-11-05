COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- As South Carolina health officials warn of a fall surge in COVID-19 cases, the state's capital city has voted to extend and strengthen its ordinance requiring people to wear masks.
The new rule passed Thursday by Columbia City Council increases the fine for not wearing a mask when required from $25 to $100 and requires them to be worn outdoors in crowds.
But other places in South Carolina like Horry County have let mask requirements expire.
State health officials say South Carolina appears to be entering a fall surge of COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,000 cases a day for much of the past two weeks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.