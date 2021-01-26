GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Upstate Senator Josh Kimbrell says that to him, it's cut and dry
“It’s not something that’s philosophically debatable," Kimbrell told FOX Carolina. “A heartbeat is a biological function. We know that roughly 6 weeks into a pregnancy, a heartbeat is detectable. And what we are saying is, at that point, we are not going to end a life," he emphasized.
SC Senate Bill 1 states that the only exception to the rule are in cases where a mother's life is in danger – defined as a medical emergency.
Upstate representative Chandra Dillard says that she doesn’t believe this is responsible, and that she won't be voting for the legislation when it gets to the House.
“I am not supportive of the bill because I believe it is a woman’s right to choose, and that conversation should be between her, the family, and their physician,” she explained.
Kimbrell contends that he believes this bill isn’t targeting women at all.
“When you get to the point where you are talking about a separate heartbeat, you are talking about a separate person," he maintained.
The bill would make the penalty for any doctor Who performs an abortion after 6 weeks a felony, punishable by up to 2 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.
“I don’t want any woman to feel she doesn’t have a choice," Kimbrell said. “I would support exceptions for rape and incest, as long as there are were some reporting requirements that make sure that isn’t abused."
Dillard says the whole premise of this bill is borderline unconstitutional.
Furthermore, she believes this is a topic that should be debated at a later date, saying the discussion around the 'Heartbeat Bill' is missing the real mark and ignoring pressing issues to play politics instead.
“I am – I am really outdone that this is first on the agenda," she exclaimed. “Top of the day should be trying to get vaccinations to the people for this virus that is killing everyone. At the end of the day, what are we doing with the agenda for the people of South Carolina?"
Both Dillard and Kimbrell believe the bill will pass. It has failed before, but to clear procedural hurdles this year, Republicans need 26 votes. They currently have a 30-16 majority. Democrats are expected to uniformly oppose the bill.
