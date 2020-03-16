COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina High School League announced Monday that all middle and high school athletic activities are suspended through April 5.
The suspension includes all contests, practices, and workouts.
"In order to keep our student-athletes and the education community as safe as possible, stringent measures are now in place by order of the Governor’s Office. We ask that all schools follow this Executive Order until further notice. We will reconvene via teleconference on April 2, 2020, to review the Spring sports schedule," stated Commissioner Jerome Singleton in a news release.
Public schools across South Carolina also closed for two weeks at Governor McMaster's request beginning Monday.
