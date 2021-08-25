COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties is grieving after a high school student passed away on Tuesday.
According to the district's Facebook post, the Dutch Fork High School student sadly passed away after he went to football practice and collapsed.
The district made the following statement:
"Out of respect for the family, we will not share details or release the name of the student. Our focus is on supporting our staff and our students in the coming days.
This is a sad day for us and our entire community is grieving this loss. Additional counselors and district support will be available to students over the next few days."
