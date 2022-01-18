GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Transport Police responded to over 1,000 calls for service due to the winter storm this past weekend.
The department said 1,315 calls were made from Jan. 16 at 5 a.m. until Jan. 17 at 12 p.m.
There were no weather-related traffic deaths during this winter storm event, according to officials.
The following are some statistical highlights from the weekend:
- Fatalities: 0
- Collisions investigated: 339
- Motorists assisted: 155
- Tree in the roadway: 204
- Abandoned vehicles: 125
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.