GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers from the S.C. Highway Patrol said a woman's vehicle crashed into a building in Greenville.
According to troopers, the crash happened on N. Pleasantburg Drive on Monday afternoon.
Troopers said woman was driving a Subaru utility vehicle when she entered the parking lot, lost control of the vehicle, and struck the building.
Highway patrol said there were no injuries and no charges.
