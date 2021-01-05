NORWAY. S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the abandoned South Carolina home where a group of people found a body stuffed in a deep freezer has burned down two days after the gruesome discovery.
Orangeburg County firefighters say the early Tuesday blaze at the home in Norway is considered suspicious, but a cause has not been determined.
Deputies say eight adults out riding four-wheelers Sunday decided to explore the abandoned home after hearing it was haunted.
Investigators say the group smelled a horrible odor and found a body in the freezer. The Coroner's Office says the body was badly decomposed and the identity, or even the sex and cause of death has not been determined.
