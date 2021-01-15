COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Hospital Association released a statement on Friday to its member hospitals about their supply of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the statement, SCHA says DHEC advised them that hospitals will be given "significantly less" vaccine doses than were requested. South Carolina is expected to receive the same amount of the Pfizer vaccine next week that it had been previously receiving, but SCHA says that that amount is four times less than the amount of vaccine requested for this week by hospitals throughout the state.
SCHA specified that hospitals will still be receiving 100 percent of the second vaccine doses that were requested, but only about 20 to 25 percent of requested first doses.
SCHA says that it is doing everything in its power to accelerate the distribution of vaccines, but said more vaccines are needed from Washington.
