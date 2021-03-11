COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina's House on Thursday passed a bill dubbed South Carolina's Religious Freedom Act. The bill aims to amend state law to reflect that religious services are deemed an essential service during a state of emergency and must be allowed to continue operating throughout the state of emergency.
The bill passed 73-39 in the State House. Click here to read the full document.
Maria Aselage, spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston, released this statement on the bill's passage:
“A bill to make religious services an ‘essential service,’ and therefore allowing them to continue operating throughout a state of emergency, has passed the S.C. House of Representatives by a vote of 86 to 29. We applaud those House members who voted for this legislation, which will give South Carolinians the opportunity to lean on their faith when they need it most, during times of crisis or emergency. We now encourage members of the Senate to vote for this bill.”
MORE NEWS - Coroner: Driver dies after crashing Wed. night along US 221, crash not discovered until Thurs. morning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.