COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has passed a bill that would let police write a ticket for someone driving too slow in the left lane.
The House voted 108-0 to pass the bill Thursday, which would make it illegal for a driver to stay in the left lane if they know or should know they are going to be overtaken by a faster vehicle and can safely change lanes. Violators could face a $200 fine or 30 days in jail.
The House removed a two point penalty on the violator's driver's license before voting. The bill now goes to the Senate. Similar proposals have been frequently debated in recent years at the General Assembly, but have not passed.
